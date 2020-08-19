Sushant Singh Rajput death: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in actor’s case

The SC was delivering its verdict on a plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty demanding transfer of a Patna FIR alleging that she abetted Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

The Supreme Court (SC) has on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court said that the FIR registered at Patna was legitimate, according to Asian News International. It further noted that the state of Maharashtra chosen not to challenge the order.

According to a report by Times of India, SC said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other case related to the death of the actor.

The court has also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected by them so far in the case to the CBI.

The court has said that the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police conducting an investigation under Section 174 CrPC is limited. Since Mumbai Police had registered only an accidental death report for the actor's death, it had limited investigation powers.

The verdict was pronounced by a single-bench judge of Justice Hrishikesh Roy. The court was delivering its verdict on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who demanded transfer of an FIR lodged against her at Patna for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput, in Mumbai.

Last month, Rajput's father KK Singh had lodged a complaint against the actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and accused her of extorting money from Sushant in the pretext of love. He had registered a 5-page FIR accusing Chakraborty of abetting the late actor's suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669