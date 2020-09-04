Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB raids Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's residences, summons them for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau said it has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Showik Chakraborty, brother of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

They said both Showik and Miranda, house manager of Rajput, were handed over summons to join the investigation during the raids that started early morning.

An NCB officer said as there was a lot of media presence during the raids, both told the sleuths that they will come along with NCB team.

They are being taken by the NCB search team and will be questioned now, the officer said.

The NCB has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case till now and it has detained one person.

The agency has filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation released their first official statement on Thursday evening, terming all media reports attributed to it on its probe into the Rajput's death as "speculative and not based on facts."

"Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation," the agency said.

"CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of the investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible," it said.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on 14 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669