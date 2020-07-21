Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra Police Station

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rajeev Masand, noted film critic and journalist, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, state reports. Masand reached the Bandra Police Station on Tuesday afternoon to give his statement.

Asian News International shared pictures of Masand arriving at the police stattion

Mumbai: Film critic Rajeev Masand arrives at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. pic.twitter.com/8XoQ3hwwzt — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Police have recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month, a senior official said on Monday. Their “statements were recorded over the last three-four days” by the Bandra police who are probing the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The late actor was consulting these mental health professionals and hence their statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe, police said. Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019, they said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his suburban Bandra apartment on 14 June in what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi and Rajput’s friend Sandip Singh, among others.

Rajput’s friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statement in connection with the case at the Versova Police Station on Saturday.

Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669