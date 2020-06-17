Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed in Bihar against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

A case has been filed against Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to news agency Asian News International, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against eight people under Sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The case has been filed in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha pic.twitter.com/9jNdqvXVKr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had recently tweeted that Sushant lost seven films, which he had signed. “The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person," Nirupam mentioned in the tweet. Read his tweet below

छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी। छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ? फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है। इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला। सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!#RIPSushant — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 14, 2020

Following the death of the 34-year-old actor, a number of celebrities have come out to speak up against the media industry.

Saif Ali Khan recently hit out at people who are "talking rubbish "on social media during the time of the tragedy. Khan further said that Bollywood is "famously competitive", and those pretending to care for Rajput was a sign of "ultimate hypocrisy" and an "insult" to the dead.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap too drew links between the actor's death and the entertainment industry, stating, "I fear his death is just the tip of the iceberg just like the #metoo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood."

Read Kashyap's entire post below:

My appeal to the Government to launch a detailed investigation. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput… Om Shanti.. But... Posted by Abhinav Singh Kashyap on Monday, June 15, 2020

Ranvir Shorey too spoke about the "inherited privilege" that the elite club of Bollywood enjoys and gets to decide who will be a star. He also went on speak about the “games they play, and their two facedness” and the “power they wield with zero accountability”.

Celebrities like Shekhar Kapur, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anubhav Sinha too have spoken about the link between the way Bollywood functions and the actor’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai home on 14 June. Following his death, the actor's team confirmed the news with a statement that read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."