Sushant Singh Rajput death: Dharma Productions' Apoorva Mehta records statement at Amboli police station

According to a police official, Apoorva Mehta presented the contract papers signed between Sushant Singh Rajput and Dharma Productions

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta went to Amboli police station in Mumbai on Tuesday, 28 July, to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Rajput had worked with the production house of Karan Johar in the 2019 film Drive.

Mehta, who was summoned by police, reached the Amboli police station around noon, an official said, adding that he also carried the contract papers signed by Rajput and the production house.

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with Rajput's death.

The 34-year-old was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June.

The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook, Bollywood personalities including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Rajput's co-actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and film critic Rajeev Masand.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager Reshma Shetty has already spoken with the police. If needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so, Deshmukh said.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, may have led to the actor's death.

Rajput starred in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His last movie Dil Bechara released on Disney +Hotstar on 24 July.

Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Green's bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in lead roles.

