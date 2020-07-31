Rhea Chakraborty shares video message regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 'Truth shall prevail'

Days after a police complaint was filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday issued a video statement and said that the “truth shall prevail”.

“I have immense faith in God and judiciary. I believe that I will get justice,” Rhea said in a 20-second video. She further said that a lot of “horrible” things have been said about her in the electronic media but she has been refraining from commenting on the advice of her lawyers since the matter is sub judice.

#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. She says, "I've immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail." pic.twitter.com/Fq1pNM5uaP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

On 28 July, Sushant Singh's father KK Singh has lodged a complaint against Rhea at a police station in Patna.

In the complaint, KK Singh accused the actress of extorting money from Sushant in the pretext of love. A case was registered against her under various sections that included abetment of suicide.

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the actor.

The probe agency filed the case taking cognisance of a Bihar Police first investigation report (FIR) registered against Rhea and some others.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case from Mumbai Police to the CBI.

The top court said that Mumbai Police should be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea should be filed before the Bombay High Court.

The police had interrogated Rhea in connection with the case earlier. In her statement, Rhea had revealed that Sushant had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and had even asked her to do the same.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police is already probing his death.