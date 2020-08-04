Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into late actor's case

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had spoken to Nitish Kumar and requested the CBI to investigate the matter.

KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the case related to the actor's death.

Singh spoke to the Bihar CM today and put forth his request for the CBI to investigate the matter.

His request comes as an official of the Bihar Police, Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari was home quarantined in Mumbai, where he had gone to take part in investigations, by the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan had also requested the Bihar CM to transfer the case to CBI without further delay. Paswan said that LJP leaders, related to the late actor, had informed him that on 5 August the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

"They said that the opportunity to transfer the case filed in Bihar to CBI is with you today. Because today both Bihar and Maharashtra police are investigating the case, but if the probe is handed over to the Maharashtra government then the opportunity of transferring it to the CBI will slip out of the hands of the Bihar government," the letter written by the LJP national chief to Kumar read.

Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose, and Patna Police should be provided with help.

"On 25 February, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on 14 June and I asked them to act against people named in my 25 February complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on 14 June, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on 25 February, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. A controversy erupted after Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is probing the case was quarantined in Mumbai.

A bench of Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Rajput's death case to the CBI. The scheduled hearing was delayed due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

Hearing in PIL filed in Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0lHiOYWpTN — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The matter will be heard by the bench headed by Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. The PIL for transferring the case related to the actor's death to the CBI has been filed by one Sameet Thakkar, through his lawyer Raspal Singh Renu.

Bihar Government recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: JDU Spokesperson Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/MZd6YW37Jw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer in the meantime has released a statement saying the Bihar Police did not have the jurisdiction to call for Rajput's case to be transferred to the CBI, reports India Today.

The publication carried a statement by Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer that said, "The Petition Filed by Rhea Chakraborty in SC that Bihar Police had NO jurisdiction to Investigate the case will continue in SC. There cannot be a transfer of a case that had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

