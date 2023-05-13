Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka saw a record 73% turnout in assembly elections

06:03 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Key contests that are going to decide battle for Assembly

With most exit poll forecasts forecasting a hung Assembly and the Congress in the lead as Karnataka prepares for D-Day, the outcome will come down to how the struggle for several crucial constituencies plays out.

The verdict in the battle for the Karnataka Assembly now rests with the people's court, following a high-decibel campaign in which all three key players in the fray -- the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) -- went at each other and pulled out stops and heavyweight campaigners to woo voters.