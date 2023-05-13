Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka saw a record 73% turnout in assembly elections

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: According to the Election Commission, the turnout in Karnataka was 73 per cent, excluding postal ballots, until 9 pm

FP Staff May 13, 2023 05:27:19 IST
Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka saw a record 73% turnout in assembly elections

06:03 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Key contests that are going to decide battle for Assembly

With most exit poll forecasts forecasting a hung Assembly and the Congress in the lead as Karnataka prepares for D-Day, the outcome will come down to how the struggle for several crucial constituencies plays out. 

The verdict in the battle for the Karnataka Assembly now rests with the people's court, following a high-decibel campaign in which all three key players in the fray -- the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) -- went at each other and pulled out stops and heavyweight campaigners to woo voters.
06:00 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

BJP 'confident' of winning majority; Congress says will see after results

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have dismissed exit poll predictions of a hung assembly and claimed that they will gain a majority and form a government in the state ahead of the counting of ballots for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence and stated that the BJP will return to power in the state on Friday, while All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that they will see what happens after the results on Saturday.
05:57 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Counting of votes to start at 8 am

The counting of ballots to determine the Karnataka Election Result 2023 for the 224 Assembly constituencies will commence on 13 May at 8 am.

Officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) will count votes across 36 polling stations. Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 is expected to be announced today, 13 May.
05:43 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Why BJP should sit in opposition if state throws a Hung Assembly on 13 May

As voters exercised their right to franchise in Karnataka on Wednesday, it must be said that this has been unlike any elections that the state witnessed in the past. From one perspective, it portends to be both historic and poses a challenge to the state’s destiny as well.

05:41 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Hung assembly, say exit polls. The same was predicted in 2018. Will it come true?

The final vote has been cast for the Karnataka Assembly election and the results for the southern state will only be known on 13 May. However, in the meantime, various exit polls have been released, painting the political picture of the state and deciding the future of the parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

The exit polls for Karnataka have predicted a hung assembly, with most giving a slight edge to the Congress. The other big takeaway from the exit polls is that HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) is most likely to play kingmaker in the 224-seat Assembly.

05:34 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Congress will win at least 141 seats, form majority govt in Karnataka: State party chief DK Shivakumar

Congress state president D K Shivakumar rejected the exit poll results, which show that despite winning the most seats, the party faces a hung Assembly. He claimed that the party will win at least 141 seats and create a government with a majority.

According to Shivakumar, there was a surge in support of the Congress.

He also ruled out the chance of "resort politics" returning, stating that the "era ended 25 years ago."

"I don’t trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. Exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Stating that the exit poll results fluctuate by 20 seats, the Congress state chief said the number he has given will only increase and not decrease.
05:26 (ist)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE

Karnataka saw a record 73 per cent turnout in assembly elections

In this year's elections, the state recorded an outstanding 73 per cent turnout. This was 2 per cent higher than the 2018 vote percentage (71.1 per cent).

According to the Election Commission, the turnout in Karnataka was 73 per cent, excluding postal ballots, until 9 p.m.

On May 10, it is thought that a considerable number of women and young people cast ballots.

However, voter participation in Bengaluru was poor, with just 54.8 per cent casting ballots in Bengaluru Urban, compared to 56 per cent in 2018.

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: The counting of votes cast in the May 10 Karnataka legislature elections, which saw a bitter battle between archrivals BJP and Congress, will begin on Saturday, as parties including the JD(S) await the outcome with bated breath since a hung legislature is a possibility.

The election fates of major figures, including BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, will be revealed today.

The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 polling places around the state, and poll authorities anticipate that a clear picture of the outcome will emerge by midday.

While the campaign saw the BJP and the Congress trading fire over the promise in the latter’s manifesto to proscribe the Bajrang Dal, polling went off peacefully on May 10, with the eventual turnout recorded at a robust 73.29 per cent.

A party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka.

The key constituencies to watch out for on result day are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

The results in these seats could well sway the eventual outcome of the Assembly polls.

Updated Date: May 13, 2023 06:00:46 IST

