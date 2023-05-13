Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka saw a record 73% turnout in assembly elections

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: The counting of votes cast in the May 10 Karnataka legislature elections, which saw a bitter battle between archrivals BJP and Congress, will begin on Saturday, as parties including the JD(S) await the outcome with bated breath since a hung legislature is a possibility.
The election fates of major figures, including BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, will be revealed today.
The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 polling places around the state, and poll authorities anticipate that a clear picture of the outcome will emerge by midday.
While the campaign saw the BJP and the Congress trading fire over the promise in the latter’s manifesto to proscribe the Bajrang Dal, polling went off peacefully on May 10, with the eventual turnout recorded at a robust 73.29 per cent.
A party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka.
The key constituencies to watch out for on result day are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.
The results in these seats could well sway the eventual outcome of the Assembly polls.
