Karnataka Polls 2023: 'People have furiously voted against BJP', says Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge
Kharge said that the people of Karnataka have voted 'furiously' against Bharatiya Janata Party's 'bad administration' in the state. He also said that all newly-elected Congress legislators will be asked to reach Bengaluru by this evening
With Congress winning a comfortable majority in Karnataka, All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the grand old party’s performance in the southern state as a victory for “Janata Janardhana”.
Kharge added that the people of Karnataka have voted “furiously” against Bharatiya Janata Party’s “bad administration” in the state. He also said that all newly-elected Congress legislators will be asked to reach Bengaluru by this evening.
He said, “We have sent a message to everyone (newly elected persons) to come by this evening. They all will come here by this evening and once they come, they will be instructed on the due course. After that, the high command will send observers (and) after that the due processes (for government formation) will follow,” he told reporters here.
This is truly the victory of the People of Karnataka.
They have voted for their progressive future, their welfare & social justice.
With folded hands, we thank them for putting their trust in us.
Congress party shall implement the 5 guarantees.
Jai Karnataka! Jai Hind!
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 13, 2023
“People themselves have got up and supported us, they have voted for us furiously against the bad administration. This shows voters of Karnataka are awakened. Despite the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah), dozens of Ministers, Chief Ministers of other states camping here, and despite manpower, money and muscle being used, people have unitedly voted for Congress,” Kharge added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has conceded to BJP’s defeat in the state. He said, “We’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride.”
Complimenting the Congress’ entire state leadership and party office bearers and workers, he said, “Everyone has worked unitedly which has got us these results. People have also responded to it. Also, our guarantees have worked, as the poor and downtrodden have voted for us.”
With inputs agencies
