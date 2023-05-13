From kingmaker to distant third: How JD(S) suffered a big setback in Karnataka Assembly election
Congress has won in Karnataka and the BJP has conceded defeat. JD(S)’ hopes as kingmaker have been dashed as it is relegated to the third position
Kingmaker! It became a buzzword ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election results as several exit polls predicted a hung assembly. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy was the most sought-after man with both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to woo him. But now as counting progresses, a Congress win is definite – the Grand Old Party has hit the majority mark, the BJP is a far second and JD(S) seems to have suffered a setback.
What happens to HD Kumaraswamy?
Don’t miss: Live updates of the Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE
Related Articles
The numbers
Congress is leading in 131 of the 224 seats – a party needs to win 113 to reach a majority mark and stake claim to form a government. The BJP is leading in 67 and the JD(S) in 22.
The JDS vote share seems to have taken a hit and early projections indicate that it might win fewer seats than it did in 2018, when it had secured 37 seats. It secured 20 per cent of the vote share in the last Assembly elections, which has plummeted this year.
Also read: Karnataka Results: Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah? Who will be Congress’ CM pick?
With Congress racing ahead, it is unlikely that the HD Devagowda-led party will be calling the shots. From possible kingmaker to a distant third, that is likely to hurt.
The BJP has seen a sharp dip in the seat count. In 2018, it emerged as the single-largest party winning 104 seats but now it is leading 67 seats. There hasn’t been a big dip in the BJP vote share, according to a report by NDTV.
Congress has seen a gain in its vote share. The Grand Old Party seems to have benefited from the losses of the JDS.
Kumaraswamy leads, son trails
While Kumaraswamy is leading from the Channapatna constituency, his son Nikhil is trailing in Ramanagaram. The JDS scion was making his debut after the seat was vacated by his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy.
Right before the counting, the Kumaraswamy told media that the election results would become clear in the next two to three hours. “Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me…I am hoping for a good development,” he was quoted as saying by ANI, right before counting began.
He appears almost prophetic now, save for the seat count.
#WATCH | “No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party” says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, ahead of Karnataka election results. pic.twitter.com/0Mkbqdd7Tr
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
Karnataka’s voting pattern
Since 1985, Karnataka has voted against the incumbent government in almost every election. The only exception was 2004 and 2018 when Congress formed a government (only for a year) with a coalition with the JD(S),
No political party has been a part of the Karnataka government for two consecutive terms.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP won 104 seats while the Congress secured victory in 80 seats.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: High-stakes contests in these seats are a must watch
Will BJP’s V Somanna have the upper hand over Congress veteran Siddaramaiah in the Varuna constituency? Has Shiggaon elected its incumbent MLA Basavaraj Bommai again? Which other seats are witnessing a high-profile battle?
Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in Karnataka polls
Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The BJP is leading in 66 seats and Janata Dal-Secular in 22, according to the latest trends from Election Commission
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Why the southern state is a must-win for Congress
Is it going to be a hung assembly in Karnataka? Five Exit polls have predicted this, as polling ended. However, some say it could be a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and the Congress with a slight edge to the latter