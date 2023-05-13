Karnataka Election 2023: Congress victory mandate against PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Karnataka election result is a mandate against PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda and called on all the non-BJP parties to unite in order to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election next year.

“It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times. No PM in the past campaigned like this,” said the former Karnataka chief minister.

#WATCH | It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times; No PM in the past campaigned like this: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his party’s victory in Karnataka elections pic.twitter.com/bNk1HMLk4y — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Calling on all the non-BJP parties to come together, he said the election result is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election.

“Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country,” added Siddaramaiah.

Terming it as a big victory for the Congress, Siddaramaiah said the party will cross the 130 mark in the state.

“People of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP government. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation ‘Kamala’. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped in enthusing cadre of party,” he added.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won 10 seats and are leading in 126 seats of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is leading on 60 seats and has won 4. The JD-S is leading on 19 seats and has won one.

Most exit polls had predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP. Several pollsters gave an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.

With inputs from agencies

