Karnataka Election 2023: Congress victory mandate against PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, says Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Karnataka election result is a mandate against PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda and called on all the non-BJP parties to unite in order to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election next year
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Karnataka election result is a mandate against PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda and called on all the non-BJP parties to unite in order to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election next year.
“It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times. No PM in the past campaigned like this,” said the former Karnataka chief minister.
#WATCH | It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times; No PM in the past campaigned like this: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his party’s victory in Karnataka elections pic.twitter.com/bNk1HMLk4y
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
Related Articles
Calling on all the non-BJP parties to come together, he said the election result is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election.
“Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country,” added Siddaramaiah.
Terming it as a big victory for the Congress, Siddaramaiah said the party will cross the 130 mark in the state.
“People of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP government. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation ‘Kamala’. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped in enthusing cadre of party,” he added.
According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won 10 seats and are leading in 126 seats of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is leading on 60 seats and has won 4. The JD-S is leading on 19 seats and has won one.
Most exit polls had predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP. Several pollsters gave an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress making fake narratives, manifesto full of lies', says PM Modi during public rally
Prime Minister Modi said that the manifesto is all about appeasement and was full of lies. He added that BJP has the roadmap to make Karnataka number one
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi accuses Congress leaders of hurling different types of abuses at him 91 times
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi—on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29—said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)