Karnataka Polls 2023: Fearing defection, Deve Gowda personally reaches out to winnable JD(S) candidates

To ensure that JD(S) winnable candidates in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 do not defect, party chief H D Deve Gowda is in constant touch with them.

A report by Deccan Herald quoted sources close to Gowda confirming that the party supremo has personally reached out to all the winnable candidates and sitting MLAs requesting not to desert JD(S).

He also assured all the winnable candidates would be given preference if the party forms the government after the Karnataka elections results 2023 are declared.

As per the report, Gowda reached out to winnable candidates on Thursday and Friday night.

Karnataka polls results 2023 trends show Congress leading in 110 seats, BJP in 71 and JD(S) in 23. To form a government in the state, a party should win 113 seats out of 224- member assembly.

‘Keep a watch’

Gowda met with GT Deve Gowda, sitting MLA from Chamundeshwari, and has tasked him with keeping a watch over winnable candidates in the Mysuru region.

H D Revanna, son of JD(S) chief and Holenarsipur MLA, has been tasked to monitor the situation in Hassan district.

JD(S) takes precautionary measures

The Deccan Herald report quoted a senior JD(S) leader saying, “We lost three MLAs to Operation Lotus in 2019. This time we have taken precautionary measures and Gowda himself contacted the winnable candidates.”

JD(S) MLAs K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), H Vishwanath (Hunsur) and K C Narayana Gowda (K R Pet) defected to the BJP in 2019.

