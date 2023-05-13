Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Congress will have a thumping victory', says Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot's comments came during the third day of his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Ajmer's Zisani
As Congress trails ahead of BJP in Karnataka to reach the halfway mark, Sachin Pilot on Saturday attributed the trend to the issue of corruption raised by the grand old party during campaigning.
Catch all the live updates on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 here
The former Deputy Chief Minister’s comments came during the third day of his ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ in Ajmer’s Zisani.
#WATCH | #KarnatakaElectionResults | Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, “Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of “40% commission government” given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted… pic.twitter.com/qg8gfkSSWD
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
“Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of ’40 per cent commission government’ given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted it and gave the majority to the Congress,” Pilot told ANI.
The “40 per cent commission government” is a jibe at the BJP used by Congress to accuse the party of several corruption charges under its tenure.
Meanwhile, as per the early trends of counting for the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party stood in a comfortable position to form the majority by crossing the halfway mark.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Modi's magic will give us majority', says former CM Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra
Karnataka Elections 2023: Yediyurappa and his family visited their ancestral temple at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Shikaripura ahead of voting. Vijayendra is contesting for the first time from the Shikaripura constituency, which was his father's traditional seat
Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Will Narendra Modi quit politics?' asks former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi accused Shettar of betraying BJP after enjoying plum posts in the party and the government
Karnataka Polls 2023: 'People have decided to choose progressive, welfare-oriented govt,' says Congress President Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to come out and take part in the democratic process for a better future for Karnataka