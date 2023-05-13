Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Congress will have a thumping victory', says Sachin Pilot

As Congress trails ahead of BJP in Karnataka to reach the halfway mark, Sachin Pilot on Saturday attributed the trend to the issue of corruption raised by the grand old party during campaigning.

Catch all the live updates on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 here

The former Deputy Chief Minister’s comments came during the third day of his ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ in Ajmer’s Zisani.

“Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of ’40 per cent commission government’ given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted it and gave the majority to the Congress,” Pilot told ANI.

The “40 per cent commission government” is a jibe at the BJP used by Congress to accuse the party of several corruption charges under its tenure.

Meanwhile, as per the early trends of counting for the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party stood in a comfortable position to form the majority by crossing the halfway mark.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.