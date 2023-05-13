WATCH: Cong's DK Shivakumar gets emotional, says 'delivered' Karnataka to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi fold
Popularly known as Congress' troubleshooter, Shivakumar recalled Sonia Gandhi's visit while he was in Delhi's Tihar Jail on money-laundering charges
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar got emotional, moments after the ruling BJP conceded defeat in the state assembly elections. Talking to media, he said: “I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka to the fold…”
Popularly known as Congress’ troubleshooter, Shivakumar recalled Sonia Gandhi’s visit while he was in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on money-laundering charges.
‘Karnataka has expressed faith in Congress’
Related Articles
In his address, Shivakumar said: “Party cadres and all my leaders they have worked hard. People have expressed faith in us, the leaders have supported us. It is a collective election and we are jointly working.”
#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party’s comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
Trends are showing a favorable majority for Congress in Karnataka polls 2023
As per the latest information on the Karnataka elections results 2023, Congress is leading in 132, BJP in 65 seats, and JD(S) in 22 seats.
There are 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly. The majority mark is 113.
With Congress crossing the halfway mark in the state, Shivakumar also posted a clip of him "receiving God's blessings" at his residence.
In a tweet, he said: "By God's grace, Congress has maintained a tremendous lead across the state, and today I received God's blessings at my residence."
ದೈವದ ಅನುಗ್ರಹದಿಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯಾದ್ಯಂತ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪ್ರಚಂಡ ಮುನ್ನಡೆ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಇಂದು ನನ್ನ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ದೇವರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದೆ. #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/mzVG8TCnLf
— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 13, 2023
BJP concedes defeat in Karnataka
Sitting CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat of BJP. He said that his party will look into gaps and do a detailed analysis.
"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," Bommai said.
Refresh for more updates.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: Possible kingmaker or distant third? JD(S) stares at big hit in vote share
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: These are early trends and the scenario could turn out to be a different one once the results are declared with the JD(S) score making a turnaround. It can once again be in a position to play kingmaker if the two rivals, BJP and Congress, fall short of a majority
Delhi University labels Rahul Gandhi as 'trespasser' following unannounced visit to boys' hostel
It was alleged in the varsity statement that 'commotion' caused by Gandhi and other outsiders 'frustrated' students and disrupted their lunch routine
Karnataka Election: EC issues notice to state Congress chief DK Shivakumar over 'corruption rate card' ads against BJP
Ahead of the 10 May Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing "corruption rates" in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a "trouble engine"