WATCH: Cong's DK Shivakumar gets emotional, says 'delivered' Karnataka to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi fold

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar got emotional, moments after the ruling BJP conceded defeat in the state assembly elections. Talking to media, he said: “I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka to the fold…”

Popularly known as Congress’ troubleshooter, Shivakumar recalled Sonia Gandhi’s visit while he was in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on money-laundering charges.

‘Karnataka has expressed faith in Congress’

In his address, Shivakumar said: “Party cadres and all my leaders they have worked hard. People have expressed faith in us, the leaders have supported us. It is a collective election and we are jointly working.”

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party’s comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Trends are showing a favorable majority for Congress in Karnataka polls 2023

As per the latest information on the Karnataka elections results 2023, Congress is leading in 132, BJP in 65 seats, and JD(S) in 22 seats.

There are 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly. The majority mark is 113.

With Congress crossing the halfway mark in the state, Shivakumar also posted a clip of him "receiving God's blessings" at his residence.

In a tweet, he said: "By God's grace, Congress has maintained a tremendous lead across the state, and today I received God's blessings at my residence."

BJP concedes defeat in Karnataka

Sitting CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat of BJP. He said that his party will look into gaps and do a detailed analysis.

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," Bommai said.

Refresh for more updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.