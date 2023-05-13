Don't panic, victory & defeat are not new to BJP: Yediyurappa to party workers in Karnataka

“Victory and defeat are not new to BJP… Party workers need not be panicked by these results,” said former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, after the party conceded defeat to Congress in the recently held assembly polls.

Karnataka election results 2023 are being announced. Trends show Congress leading on 135 of 224 seats. BJP and JD(S) are leading on 63 and 21 seats respectively.

Yediyurappa said that the BJP will “introspect” about the party’s setback in the state.

“We will introspect about the party’s setback. I respectfully accept this verdict for the people of the state,” says Yediyurappa told media.

“Victory and defeat aren’t new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party’s setback. I respectfully accept this verdict,” says BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on the party’s defeat in #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/LYudJZGIcL — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

He further said that the BJP started with only two seats in Karnataka and had grown to form the government in the state on its own strength.

Yediyurappa had served as the chief minister of Karnataka for first two years since the BJP came to power in 2019 following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He had stepped down, paving way for Basavaraj Bommai to take over the post.

Earlier in the day, Bommai conceded defeat and said the BJP had not been able to make a mark.

“We have not been able to make the mark. The Congress has done it successfully… Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," the sitting chief minister of Karnataka said.

In the previous Karnataka Assembly polls in 2018 election, BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but had fallen short of the majority mark of 113. The Congress had won 80 while the JD(S) had secured win on 37.

The Congress and JD(S) came together to form the government in the state, but Yediyurappa had staked claim and formed the government. He resigned from the post within three days ahead of a trust vote as the BJP was unable to get the numbers.

It was then, HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the chief minister after Congress-JD(S) formed the government, but the coalition government collapsed in little over a year following resignation of 17 coalition legislators.

With inputs from agencies

