Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Poor people defeated crony capitalists', says Cong leader Rahul Gandhi

With Congress inching toward victory in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated party workers in the southern state for their efforts.

“Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka,” he said as he addressed the people of Karnataka.

“This trend will be followed in every state of India. Congress stood by poor people in Karnataka, we focused on their issues. The best part about our victory is that we did not win the polls with hatred. Instead, we fought with love,” he added.

Karnataka election results 2023 are being announced. Early trends show Congress leading on 135 and BJP on 63 seats. JD(S) is winning on 21.

#WATCH | “Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn’t fight this battle using hatred…”: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party’s thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/KKSiV2Lxye — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the said with the mandate for the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections he hopes for Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister of the country.

Notably, Siddaramaiah is Congress’ top contender for the chief minister post.

“The result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added, “It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The PM had come to Karnataka 20 times, no PM in the past campaigned like this.”

With inputs from agencies

