Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress credits Rahul Gandhi’s pan-India foot march for comfortable lead

With leads from the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls putting Congress way ahead of rival BJP, the grand old party laid the credit for the impending victory at former party president Rahul Gandhi’s door. It said the Congress leader’s pan-India foot march which kicked off in September 2022– the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had contributed to the big win.

Karnataka has displayed a 38-year-old trend where the ruling party has never returned to power for a second consecutive term.

Soon after the counting of votes began, the official Twitter account of the Congress party on Saturday morning posted a video montage of Gandhi’s pictures from the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ with the popular English song “Unstoppable” playing in the background.

“Yeah, I’m unstoppable today,” Congress tweeted with Rahul Gandhi’s picture as the thumbnail of the video.

I’m invincible I’m so confident Yeah, I’m unstoppable today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCfUqpNoIl — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2023

Several Congress spokespersons appearing on various television channels have also been crediting the Congress leader’s foot march for mobilising the workers on the ground in the southern state, saying it had played a vital role in the party’s performance in this election.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that the atmosphere during Gandhi’s Yatra in Karnataka was visible in the election results.

“The atmosphere which was visible in Karnataka during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is clearly visible in the election results of Karnataka today. Under the leadership of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leaders did a great campaign. Karnataka has chosen the politics of development by rejecting communal politics. This will be repeated in the upcoming Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections as well,” he tweeted in Hindi.

श्री राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान कर्नाटक में जो माहौल दिखा था आज उसी का नतीजा कर्नाटक के चुनाव परिणाम में स्पष्ट दिख रहा है। यूपीए चेयरपर्सन श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, श्री राहुल गांधी एवं श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी के नेतृत्व में… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 13, 2023

At present, Congress has a comfortable lead, shooting well past the halfway mark, the latest trends show. The ruling BJP is leading on 70-plus seats and HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) is ahead in over 25 seats.

The Congress has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru, as leads began indicating a victory for the party. Congress’s Siddaramaiah said he is sure of the party crossing the 120 mark. There are reports that the party has booked several resorts to keep its flock together. It prompted a jibe from the BJP, which said the Congress “doesn't trust its MLAs”.

