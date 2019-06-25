Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, Bird of Prey, Suicide Squad 2, Shazam! 2: A look at upcoming DCEU movies

The DC Extended Universe has a lot in store for viewers in the next few years. The DCEU, that kicked off in 2013 with Man of Steel, has a multitude of tentpole projects at various stages of development.

2019

Among the most anticipated DCEU movies is Todd Phillips' Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix playing the eponymous anti-hero in the film. Also starring Zazie Beets, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Bill Camp and Glenn Fleshler, Joker is scheduled to hit screens on 4 October.

2020

Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie's standalone film on Harley Quinn, is currently in post-production and slated for 7 February, 2020. Set after the events of Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey follows Quinn as she combines forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to protect young Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask. The film will be helmed by Cathy Yan.

The much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gal Gadot reprise her role as Diana Prince, along with Chris Pine. The new film, helmed by Patty Jenkins, will see Kristen Wiig as the primary antagonist Cheetah. The cast will also feature Pedro Pascal but makers are tight-lipped about the role he is going to undertake. The film is slated to hit screens on 5 June, 2020.

2021

After months of consideration, Robert Pattinson was cast as the caped crusader in the upcoming Batman movie, to be helmed by Matt Reeves. Following the disappointing performances of Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League (2017), Reeves is taking time to come up with a properly polished script. The film is scheduled to open on 25 June, 2021.

The sequel to Suicide Squad, touted to be a "complete reboot" of the first film, is set for 6 August, 2021. The new film will be directed by filmmaker James Gunn, who is best known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy series. After Will Smith opted out of the film, it was rumoured that Idris Elba will take on the role of Deadshot, but it was later reported that he will play a completely new character.

2022

Shortly after the release of Aquaman in December 2018, it became the highest-grossing DCEU film of all times so far. Hence, the sequel was announced at the heels of its release. While Jason Momoa is set to return for the follow-up, James Wan has not confirmed taking the directorial reigns of the upcoming movie. The film will hit the theatres on 16 December, 2022.

The other DCEU films whose release dates are yet to be announced include the yet-untitled Black Adam film, with Dwayne Johnson in the lead, Aquaman horror spin-off The Trench, Ezra Miller-fronted The Flash, Zachary Levi-led Shazam! 2, Batgirl, Green Lantern Corps, Ava DuVernay's New Gods, Jared Leto-starrer untitled Joker movie, Deathstroke, Cyborg, Supergirl and Gotham City Sirens among others.

