Robert Pattinson to play Batman in Warner Bros' upcoming film on Caped Crusader

Los Angeles: Twilight fame Robert Pattinson finally been roped in to star in the forthcoming Warner Bros. film The Batman.

From featuring as a vampire in Twilight to playing the caped crusader Batman, it seems Pattinson has a connection with bats and darkness. The actor has become the youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen.

Variety confirmed the news on Friday and added that the film is expected to go on floors this summer.

Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two Planet of the Apes sequels, took over directing duties for the DC superhero film after Ben Affleck stepped down from the director's chair in 2017 and later stepped down as the Batman altogether. Thus giving Reeves an opportunity to chose his own Bruce Wayne.

Reeves along with his Planet of the Apes collaborator Dylan Clark, is producing the film.

Following a disappointing performance by Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League (2017), Reeves is taking time to come up with a properly polished script.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on 25 June, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will also be seen with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's latest film, Tenet, releasing 17 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 11:35:17 IST

