Warner Bros is planning an Aquaman spin off, The Trench, featuring villains from original movie

Following the massive success of Aquaman, Warner Bros has announced a spin off DC Comics hero, Trench. Aquaman director James Wan and Peter Safran will produce the project, titled The Trench.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner has hired newbie scribes Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald to pen a horror-tinged script centered on the Trench, the deadly amphibious creatures seen attacking the hero and his love, Mera, in Aquaman.

The Trench creatures are a relatively new addition to the DC Comics world, having only been introduced in the comics in 2011. They are part of the kingdom of Atlantis but when it sunk, inhabitants who were cut off from other survivors evolved into ravenous monsters.

The sequence where Aquaman and Mera encounter the frightening creatures is easily one of the most talked about pieces from the movie, so it makes sense that Wan, a director known for his takes on the horror genre, would like to explore them more. Wan took to social media to explain when he got the Trench bug.

During the early stages of preproduction, I fell in love with the Trench and its designs... and secretly hoped to explore this world further/more. (Now, I’m not confirming or denying this project 😉 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) February 9, 2019

Aquaman has become one of the highest-grossing DC film of all time, overtaking The Dark Knight Rises after his release in last month.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 16:53:18 IST