Wonder Woman 1984 first poster: Gal Gadot's Diana Prince dazzles in gold armour

Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have debuted the first official poster from the highly-awaited Warner Bros. tentpole, Wonder Woman 1984. Jenkins also confirmed that Warner Bros. will not have a Hall H presentation slated for this year's San Diego Comic-Con. She added that the marketing campaign will officially kick off in December.

In the poster, Gal Gadot is seen donning the iconic gold armour while standing against a neon-hued backdrop. Gadot's costume as Diana Prince seems to reference to Wonder Woman's iconic Golden Eagle armour. As IndieWire notes, the armour gives her the ability to fly, and its durability ensures safety from bullets and explosions.

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana Prince come to conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s, and combat with her most formidable foe, Cheetah (Kriten Wiig). Chris Pine and Robin Wright will also reprise their roles as Steve Trevor and Antiope, respectively. The cast has also added Pedro Pascal, whose role has been kept under wraps for now.

Check out the poster here:

I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. 😏😁 https://t.co/sZn04mZZrh — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 5, 2019

In 2018 San Diego Comic Con, Pine, Gadot and Jenkins had unveiled surprise footage from the film. The film is slated for 5 June, 2020.

The first Wonder Woman film was a cultural and financial blockbuster, earning more than $800 million globally. It also became the most successful live-action film directed by a woman.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 09:49:37 IST

