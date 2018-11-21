You are here:

Margot Robbie reveals title of upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off; Twitter thinks it's not 'Harley enough'

FP Staff

November 21, 2018 14:58:23 IST

Margot Robbie-starrer Suicide Squad spin-off has been titled Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the actor announced on 21 November. The 28-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram where she posted the title page of Christina Hodson's script for Birds of Prey, which includes a handwritten addition, revealing the full name of the feature.


Warner Bros also shared the same image in their announcement of the film's release date via Twitter. The spin-off is set to hit cinemas on 7 February 2020.

Robbie will be reprise her role as Harley Quinn from 2016's Suicide Squad. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the spin-off will show her gather a group of female superheroes and villains to take down a bad guy. Joining Robbie will be Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Ewan McGregor will play Batman villain Black Mask.

Cathy Yan will helm the film and will be the first female Asian director to take charge of a superhero film. The film will be co-produced by Robbie along with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless.

Some Twitter users appreciated the catchy title, while some were of the view that the spin-off's plot did not seem true to the Birds of Prey comic series.

 

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

