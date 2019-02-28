Jason Momoa to reprise role in Aquaman 2; Warner Bros to release DC superhero film on 16 December, 2022

Warner Bros has announced 16 December, 2022 as the release date for sequel to Aquaman. While James Wan and Peter Safran will be producing the film, original writers of Aquaman — David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick — have been roped in to write the sequel's script.

Aquaman was headlined by Jason Mamoa, portraying the titular superhero role, who is the son of yjr Atlantean queen and heir to the undersea throne. The cast also included Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The first part was a major success earning $1.12 billion globally. It is Warner Bros' first DC movie to pass the $1 billion mark since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The title gained momentum in subsequent weeks after its release and hit $330 million in North America and $805 million internationally, led by nearly $300 million in China.

It is currently the 20th highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Warner Bros. also announced that it was developing The Trench, a horror movie spin-off to Aquaman. Wan and Safran will produce The Trench; a director and cast haven't currently been attached to the project.

Aquaman 2 is the first titled film to land on 16 December, 2022. According to Variety, Disney has already scheduled an untitled live-action movie for the same slot.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 12:40:01 IST