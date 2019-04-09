You are here:

Shazam! 2 in the works; screenwriter Henry Gayden expected to return for sequel to Zachary Levi-led film

Press Trust of India

Apr 09, 2019 16:53:05 IST

Los Angeles: Warner Bros studios has reportedly tapped Shazam! writer Henry Gayden to pen the DC superhero movie's sequel for DC and New Line.

A still from Shazam!. File image

A source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that director David F Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are also expected to return.

The news comes days after the Zachary Levi-fronted film released on 5 April.

Gayden is currently adapting Last Human, a live-action science fiction film from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller based on the forthcoming novel of the same name by Lee Bacon.

With Shazam! minting USD 159.1 million worldwide, the studio has scored a third consecutive hit, after Wonder Woman (2017) and Aquaman (2018).

The film also Jack Dylan Grazer, Michelle Borth and Djimon Hounsou.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 16:53:05 IST

