Aquaman becomes DC's highest grossing film of all time, with $1.09 bn box office collection

Jason Momoa's Aquaman has become DC Extended Universe's highest grossing film worldwide. The film has earned $1.09 billion, overtaking the earnings of The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 billion), writes Comicbook.com.

The Wrap writes that this is the first film in nearly five years not released by Disney or Universal to hit the billion dollar milestone.

James Wanm in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, said, "Firstly, massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world. I'll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic superheroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come."

Patrick Wilson, who plays King Orm, also celebrated the performance of the superhero film at the box office.

In celebration of @aquamanmovie becoming the highest grossing DC film... I bring you the King Orm 30 yr. challenge. Thanks to my old friend Gabe Miller for the high school pic. ❤️🔱pic.twitter.com/JB0Gztw10O — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) January 27, 2019

Aquaman traces the origins of Momoa's Arthur Curry aka Aquaman as he struggles between his identity as a human and Atlantean. Also starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson, it hit Indian cinemas on 14 December.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:04:07 IST