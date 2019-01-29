You are here:

Aquaman becomes DC's highest grossing film of all time, with $1.09 bn box office collection

Jan 29, 2019 13:04:07 IST

Jason Momoa's Aquaman has become DC Extended Universe's highest grossing film worldwide. The film has earned $1.09 billion, overtaking the earnings of  The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 billion), writes Comicbook.com.

A still of Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Screengrab form YouTube

The Wrap writes that this is the first film in nearly five years not released by Disney or Universal to hit the billion dollar milestone.

James Wanm in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, said, "Firstly, massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world. I'll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic superheroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come."

Patrick Wilson, who plays King Orm, also celebrated the performance of the superhero film at the box office.

Aquaman traces the origins of Momoa's Arthur Curry aka Aquaman as he struggles between his identity as a human and Atlantean. Also starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson, it hit Indian cinemas on 14 December.

