Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, among 19 films to receive $52.2 million in tax credits

The California Film Commission announced on 24 July that 11 studio pictures and eight independent feature films are going to receive $52.2 million in tax credits under California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program 2.0, states a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Of the 19 films that got selected for the tax credits, the biggest name happens to be Warner Bros' upcoming spin-off film on Harley Quinn titled Birds of Prey that stars Margot Robbie in the lead role.

According to THR's report, California’s Credit Program 2.0 includes a five per cent tax credit uplift for film and TV projects that are shot 30 miles outside the usual Los Angeles area.

“We are excited to be awarded an incentive from the California Film & TV Tax Credit Program, which will allow us to produce Birds of Prey in the Golden State. The project will have a large footprint and create hundreds of new jobs for women and men in our industry,” said Kelley Smith-Wait, Senior Vice President, Physical Production, Warner Bros. Pictures, quotes THR.

Apart from Birds of Prey, among the other studio projects, six films — Bunker, Covers, The Has Been, Flying Horse, The Hunt and Cry, Baby — have decided to shoot outside the aforementioned 30-mile LA zone. And among the eight independent features, five namely —

Black and Blue, Blackbird, Drunk Bus, Revenge and YesterNow — intend to do the same.

It is reported that around 43 film projects had applied for California's Tax Credit Program 2.0 when the application window had opened on 18 June through 22 June, further adds the THR report.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 19:44 PM