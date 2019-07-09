Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
Samsung's teaser video suggests that Galaxy Note 10 could replace desktop, laptops

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will help users work on one device instead of switching to many.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 11:04:53 IST

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Note 10 at its Unpacked event to be held on 8 August this year. Ahead of the launch, there have been several leaks regarding the device, however, now Samsung Indonesia has officially released a small teaser for the smartphone. The message that this video conveys is how you can use one device instead of different devices for different purposes. It begins how users have to switch from one device to another to perform different tasks as each device has its own use.

And how we can sort this problem out?

For that, you have to stay tuned and watch the Galaxy Unpacked event.

(Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with 'sound on display' technology)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Besides this, from what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

