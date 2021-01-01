sports

Ankita Raina assured of entry in top 100 after maiden WTA doubles title at Phillip Island Trophy
sports

Ankita Raina assured of entry in top 100 after maiden WTA doubles title at Phillip Island Trophy

Ankita will become only the second player to crack the doubles top-100 since Sania Mirza, who is a six-time Grand Slam champion.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June
sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June

The development came after the BWF decided to postpone two tournaments in Malaysia and Singapore Open from their earlier scheduled dates.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to stop taking knee before Premier League games
sports

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to stop taking knee before Premier League games

"Taking the knee is becoming something that we just do now and that's not enough for me. I'm not going to take the knee, I'm not going to wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my shirt because it feels like it's a target. Unless action is going to happen, don't speak to me about it," Zaha said.

NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant to captain 'slap in face' All-Star Game in Atlanta
sports

NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant to captain 'slap in face' All-Star Game in Atlanta

James was the top overall vote-getter from fans with 5,922,554 to pace the Western Conference while Brooklyn forward Durant led the Eastern Conference with 5,567,106.

videos

At the MTB Himalaya, amateur and professional riders alike seek thrills over punishing and unpredictable terrain At the MTB Himalaya, amateur and professional riders alike seek thrills over punishing and unpredictable terrain
LaLiga: In increasingly male-dominated world of football, Eibar CEO Patricia Rodriguez breaks the glass ceiling LaLiga: In increasingly male-dominated world of football, Eibar CEO Patricia Rodriguez breaks the glass ceiling
LaLiga: Surrounded by 'monsters' and mountains, tiny Eibar look towards Indian fans for support LaLiga: Surrounded by 'monsters' and mountains, tiny Eibar look towards Indian fans for support
Indian football team's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round matches postponed to June
sports

Indian football team's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round matches postponed to June

Even on Friday, the AFC did not specify the dates, only saying that "it has been working with member associations grouped together to help them make their own arrangements and play out the remaining games in one venue".

Daria Kasatkina battles past Marie Bouzkova to win WTA Phillip Island Trophy
sports

Daria Kasatkina battles past Marie Bouzkova to win WTA Phillip Island Trophy

The 23-year-old rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in an event held at Melbourne Park for early losers at the Australian Open.

Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Novak Djokovic in the final
sports

Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Novak Djokovic in the final

Australian Open 2021 Semi finals: Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the men's semi-final. He faces eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

Asian badminton tournaments delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
sports

Asian badminton tournaments delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Malaysia Masters, the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open have been postponed with no new dates yet set, said the Badminton World Federation.

LaLiga: 'Exceptional' Luka Modric defying age, deferring Real Madrid reform
sports

LaLiga: 'Exceptional' Luka Modric defying age, deferring Real Madrid reform

Modric is joint third top scorer at the club and fifth for assists, even though by his own admission his contribution is never truly reflected by those measurements.

European football this weekend: Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meet again, Kylian Mbappe faces Monaco
sports

European football this weekend: Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meet again, Kylian Mbappe faces Monaco

Barcelona take on Cadiz as they look to recover from defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
sports

Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021 season is set to be the first staging of the women's team tournament in its new format, held in one location, across one week.

Europa League: Manchester United, Tottenham win big in relocated games; Napoli lose to Granada in first leg round of 32
sports

Europa League: Manchester United, Tottenham win big in relocated games; Napoli lose to Granada in first leg round of 32

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 'away' win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy.

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC score late equaliser to hold Chennaiyin FC to 3-3 draw
sports

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC score late equaliser to hold Chennaiyin FC to 3-3 draw

Three teams — Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and NorthEast — are now tied on 27 points from 18 matches, intensifying the race for the last two playoff spots.

NBA All-Star Game, skill events to be held on 7 March in Atlanta; will raise $2.5 million for Black colleges, COVID relief
sports

NBA All-Star Game, skill events to be held on 7 March in Atlanta; will raise $2.5 million for Black colleges, COVID relief

The NBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will be staged before the NBA All-Star Game with the Dunk Contest taking place during halftime.

Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Jordi Alba he would 'kill him on the street'
sports

Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Jordi Alba he would 'kill him on the street'

Media outlets like Marca have posted a video online of Mbappe apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you” to Alba during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Serie A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon fined $6,000 by Italian federation for blasphemy
sports

Serie A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon fined $6,000 by Italian federation for blasphemy

Gianluigi Buffon, who escaped a ban for the offence, was overheard using a "blasphemous expression" towards teammate Manolo Portanova during Juve's 4-0 league win over Parma

Indian Grand Prix I: Dutee Chand wins 100m sprint as Tokyo Olympics hopefuls return to competition after 15 months
sports

Indian Grand Prix I: Dutee Chand wins 100m sprint as Tokyo Olympics hopefuls return to competition after 15 months

Odisha's Dutee won in 11.51 seconds, ahead of Karnataka's T Daneshwari (11.86). She is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The qualification time for Tokyo Games is 11.15 seconds.

TT Nationals: Manika Batra beats Reeth Rishya to clinch women's singles singles title for second time
sports

TT Nationals: Manika Batra beats Reeth Rishya to clinch women's singles singles title for second time

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra, representing PSPB, had won her maiden title in 2015 at Hyderabad Nationals and finished a runner-up at Ranchi in 2017.

IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians pick Arjun Tendulkar for base price of Rs 20 lakh
sports

IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians pick Arjun Tendulkar for base price of Rs 20 lakh

It was hardly a surprise given that he has been a net bowler for the franchise for the past two-three seasons.

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris gets record bid from RR; K Gowtham, Kyle Jamieson also secure big deals
sports

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris gets record bid from RR; K Gowtham, Kyle Jamieson also secure big deals

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan expectedly got a handsome Rs 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June

Indian Grand Prix I: Dutee Chand wins 100m sprint as Tokyo Olympics hopefuls return to competition after 15 months Indian Grand Prix I: Dutee Chand wins 100m sprint as Tokyo Olympics hopefuls return to competition after 15 months
Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Games chief Seiko Hashimoto vows to 'regain trust' after sexism row Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Games chief Seiko Hashimoto vows to 'regain trust' after sexism row
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Naomi Osaka hails Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto’s appointment as Games chief Tokyo Olympics 2020: Naomi Osaka hails Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto’s appointment as Games chief

Cricket

Virat Kohli reveals battle with depression, says he felt like 'loneliest guy in the world' during 2014 tour of England

Virat Kohli reveals battle with depression, says he felt like 'loneliest guy in the world' during 2014 tour of England

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris has very specific role to play in supporting Jofra Archer, says RR's Kumar Sangakkara IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris has very specific role to play in supporting Jofra Archer, says RR's Kumar Sangakkara
PSL 2021: Sixth edition of T20 tournament marks return of fans inside stadiums PSL 2021: Sixth edition of T20 tournament marks return of fans inside stadiums
IPL 2021: Bangladesh Cricket Board clears Shakib Al Hasan to play in tournament IPL 2021: Bangladesh Cricket Board clears Shakib Al Hasan to play in tournament

Football

LaLiga: 'Exceptional' Luka Modric defying age, deferring Real Madrid reform

LaLiga: 'Exceptional' Luka Modric defying age, deferring Real Madrid reform

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC score late equaliser to hold Chennaiyin FC to 3-3 draw ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC score late equaliser to hold Chennaiyin FC to 3-3 draw
Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Jordi Alba he would 'kill him on the street' Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Jordi Alba he would 'kill him on the street'
Serie A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon fined $6,000 by Italian federation for blasphemy Serie A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon fined $6,000 by Italian federation for blasphemy

Tennis

Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev powers past Stefanos Tsitsipas into final

Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev powers past Stefanos Tsitsipas into final

Ankita Raina assured of entry in top 100 after maiden WTA doubles title at Phillip Island Trophy Ankita Raina assured of entry in top 100 after maiden WTA doubles title at Phillip Island Trophy
Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Novak Djokovic in the final Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Novak Djokovic in the final
Australian Open 2021: Is Serena Williams' long reign at Melbourne Park over? Australian Open 2021: Is Serena Williams' long reign at Melbourne Park over?

Badminton

Asian badminton tournaments delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Asian badminton tournaments delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June
German Open 2021 badminton tournament cancelled owing to coronavirus German Open 2021 badminton tournament cancelled owing to coronavirus
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa pair breaks into world top 20 after stellar run in Asia leg India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa pair breaks into world top 20 after stellar run in Asia leg

NBA

NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant to captain 'slap in face' All-Star Game in Atlanta

NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant to captain 'slap in face' All-Star Game in Atlanta

NBA All-Star Game, skill events to be held on 7 March in Atlanta; will raise $2.5 million for Black colleges, COVID relief NBA All-Star Game, skill events to be held on 7 March in Atlanta; will raise $2.5 million for Black colleges, COVID relief
NBA: Steph Curry’s late fightback helps Warriors beat Heat in overtime; Jazz register ninth straight win NBA: Steph Curry’s late fightback helps Warriors beat Heat in overtime; Jazz register ninth straight win
Isaiah Thomas hopes NBA is watching after getting USA Basketball call-up for FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games Isaiah Thomas hopes NBA is watching after getting USA Basketball call-up for FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games

photos

ICC to launch series to mark 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph

ICC to launch series to mark 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph

India vs England: Joe Root refuses to blame rotation policy, team selection after defeat in second Test
India vs England: Joe Root refuses to blame rotation policy, team selection after defeat in second Test
India vs England: Visitors outswept, outspun and outdone by hosts' clinic at Chepauk
India vs England: Visitors outswept, outspun and outdone by hosts' clinic at Chepauk
India vs England: Hosts jump to second spot in WTC rankings after big win in Chennai
India vs England: Hosts jump to second spot in WTC rankings after big win in Chennai