sports
Ankita Raina assured of entry in top 100 after maiden WTA doubles title at Phillip Island Trophy
Ankita will become only the second player to crack the doubles top-100 since Sania Mirza, who is a six-time Grand Slam champion.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Badminton qualification period for Games extended to 15 June
The development came after the BWF decided to postpone two tournaments in Malaysia and Singapore Open from their earlier scheduled dates.
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to stop taking knee before Premier League games
"Taking the knee is becoming something that we just do now and that's not enough for me. I'm not going to take the knee, I'm not going to wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my shirt because it feels like it's a target. Unless action is going to happen, don't speak to me about it," Zaha said.
NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant to captain 'slap in face' All-Star Game in Atlanta
James was the top overall vote-getter from fans with 5,922,554 to pace the Western Conference while Brooklyn forward Durant led the Eastern Conference with 5,567,106.
videos
Indian football team's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round matches postponed to June
Even on Friday, the AFC did not specify the dates, only saying that "it has been working with member associations grouped together to help them make their own arrangements and play out the remaining games in one venue".
Daria Kasatkina battles past Marie Bouzkova to win WTA Phillip Island Trophy
The 23-year-old rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in an event held at Melbourne Park for early losers at the Australian Open.
Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Novak Djokovic in the final
Australian Open 2021 Semi finals: Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the men's semi-final. He faces eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.
Asian badminton tournaments delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Malaysia Masters, the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open have been postponed with no new dates yet set, said the Badminton World Federation.
LaLiga: 'Exceptional' Luka Modric defying age, deferring Real Madrid reform
Modric is joint third top scorer at the club and fifth for assists, even though by his own admission his contribution is never truly reflected by those measurements.
European football this weekend: Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meet again, Kylian Mbappe faces Monaco
Barcelona take on Cadiz as they look to recover from defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
2021 season is set to be the first staging of the women's team tournament in its new format, held in one location, across one week.
Europa League: Manchester United, Tottenham win big in relocated games; Napoli lose to Granada in first leg round of 32
Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 'away' win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy.
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC score late equaliser to hold Chennaiyin FC to 3-3 draw
Three teams — Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and NorthEast — are now tied on 27 points from 18 matches, intensifying the race for the last two playoff spots.
NBA All-Star Game, skill events to be held on 7 March in Atlanta; will raise $2.5 million for Black colleges, COVID relief
The NBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will be staged before the NBA All-Star Game with the Dunk Contest taking place during halftime.
Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Jordi Alba he would 'kill him on the street'
Media outlets like Marca have posted a video online of Mbappe apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you” to Alba during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
Serie A: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon fined $6,000 by Italian federation for blasphemy
Gianluigi Buffon, who escaped a ban for the offence, was overheard using a "blasphemous expression" towards teammate Manolo Portanova during Juve's 4-0 league win over Parma
Indian Grand Prix I: Dutee Chand wins 100m sprint as Tokyo Olympics hopefuls return to competition after 15 months
Odisha's Dutee won in 11.51 seconds, ahead of Karnataka's T Daneshwari (11.86). She is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The qualification time for Tokyo Games is 11.15 seconds.
TT Nationals: Manika Batra beats Reeth Rishya to clinch women's singles singles title for second time
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra, representing PSPB, had won her maiden title in 2015 at Hyderabad Nationals and finished a runner-up at Ranchi in 2017.
IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians pick Arjun Tendulkar for base price of Rs 20 lakh
It was hardly a surprise given that he has been a net bowler for the franchise for the past two-three seasons.
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris gets record bid from RR; K Gowtham, Kyle Jamieson also secure big deals
Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan expectedly got a handsome Rs 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.