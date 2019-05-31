tech2 News Staff

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in the next two or three months and once unveiled, the phone might look drastically different compared to the past Note series.

As per sources close to Android Police, the Galaxy Note 10 will feature two fundamental changes — the removal of the 3.5 mm headphone jack and all physical buttons.

Samsung's Galaxy Note line has often been seen as the go-to option for those who get a considerable amount of their work done on their phones. This was the reason why we've seen Samsung retain a number of features that have been removed from other flagships. This primarily points towards the inclusion of a headphone jack and expandable storage.

While expandable storage is still something we can come to expect from the Note 10, the omission of the headphone jack is likely to affect a number of potential buyers.

As for the decision to do away with physical buttons, this means that the Note 10 won't have power, volume, or a dedicated Bixby button. Instead, these things will be replaced with "capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas."

However, this isn't the first time we've heard rumours of the Galaxy Note 10 shipping without a headphone jack or physical buttons. Which only means that the claims could very well be legitimate.

We might have a smaller Galaxy Note 10 variant as well

The report by Android Police also talks about Samsung’s plans for two Galaxy Note 10 sizes this year rather than the usual one.

While the notion of a smaller 'Note' phone sounds odd, the source mentions that the bigger Note 10 will be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro while the smaller one will be called, well, just Galaxy Note 10.

The source notes that while the Pro variant will have a 6.75-inch display, the standard model will settle for a 6.28-inch panel.

As per reports so far, the Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to adopt an all-new front panel design that includes a single front-facing selfie camera placed inside a centered punch hole.

This will very likely be paired with a redesigned rear that features a vertical camera layout in the top-left corner. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro is expected to get a total of four cameras on the rear, a setup borrowed from the Galaxy S10 5G.

The standard Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, may settle for a triple-camera layout inherited from the Galaxy S10+, although this bit of information is far from confirmed and Samsung may choose to include a fourth sensor too.

