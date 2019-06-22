Saturday, June 22, 2019Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

FedEx delivery service refused to ship a Huawei smartphone to the US

A Huawei P30 was shipped from the UK to the US but FedEx returned it back to the sender

tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2019 15:50:44 IST

Huawei was placed in a trade ban list by the US and since then, it has been downhill for the Chinese company. This is because no US company is now allowed to have any kind of business relations or deals. Although the ban was on business and not regular deliveries between two parties, FedEx has preemptively decided to not ship a Huawei device.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Recently, PC Magazine had shipped a Huawei P30 smartphone to its US office from its UK office using FedEx’s delivery service. However, the service sent it back to them after a few days. The reason mentioned for the return on the box stated: “Parcel returned by FedEx, due to US government issue with Huawei and China government.”

As reported by The Verge, FedEx knew about the manufacturer of the phone being delivered since it asks senders to list down all the details. While there wasn’t any strong reason or law stated, it’s clear that FedEx has misinterpreted the ban and just didn’t want to deal with any kind of repercussions later.

