tech2 News Staff

Huawei was placed in a trade ban list by the US and since then, it has been downhill for the Chinese company. This is because no US company is now allowed to have any kind of business relations or deals. Although the ban was on business and not regular deliveries between two parties, FedEx has preemptively decided to not ship a Huawei device.

Recently, PC Magazine had shipped a Huawei P30 smartphone to its US office from its UK office using FedEx’s delivery service. However, the service sent it back to them after a few days. The reason mentioned for the return on the box stated: “Parcel returned by FedEx, due to US government issue with Huawei and China government.”

This is totally ridiculous. Our UK writer tried to send us his @HuaweiMobile P30 unit so I could check something - not a new phone, our existing phone, already held by our company, just being sent between offices - and THIS happened @FedEx pic.twitter.com/sOaebiqfN6 — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) June 21, 2019

As reported by The Verge, FedEx knew about the manufacturer of the phone being delivered since it asks senders to list down all the details. While there wasn’t any strong reason or law stated, it’s clear that FedEx has misinterpreted the ban and just didn’t want to deal with any kind of repercussions later.

Read more on the Huawei ban saga:

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei's goal of becoming top smartphone seller in Q4 2019 now pushed forward

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Huawei claims to have shipped 100 million smartphones this year till the end of May