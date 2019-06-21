Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
Huawei claims to have shipped 100 million smartphones this year till the end of May

The company revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone

ReutersJun 21, 2019 16:00:41 IST

Huawei Technologies said on Friday it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30.

Huawei consumer business group’s smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s new 7-nanometer chipset Kirin 810.

Huawei signage are pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Image: Reuters.

Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain.

Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.

