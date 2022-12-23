IPL 2023 Auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): A complete list of players acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.
A total of 405 players went under the hammer when the IPL 2023 player auction took place on 23 December in Kochi, with a huge spotlight on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
After a disappointing IPL 2022 season which saw them finish eighth out of 10 teams with just 12 points, SRH released a number of players, including Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran.
SRH come into the mini-auction with as much as ₹42.25 crore remaining in their purse, and have to fill in 13 slots, out of which four are designated to overseas players.
Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2023 auction: Harry Brook (Rs 13.25 Cr), Mayank Agarwal (Rs 8.25 Cr)
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:
Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips.
Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi.
All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar.
Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Sunrisers Hyderabad released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod
