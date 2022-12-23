A total of 405 players went under the hammer when the IPL 2023 player auction took place on 23 December in Kochi, with a huge spotlight on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After a disappointing IPL 2022 season which saw them finish eighth out of 10 teams with just 12 points, SRH released a number of players, including Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran.

SRH come into the mini-auction with as much as ₹42.25 crore remaining in their purse, and have to fill in 13 slots, out of which four are designated to overseas players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips.

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi.

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar.

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

