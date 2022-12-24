Jammu’s Vivrant Sharma was among the few unheralded talents, who had a big payday at the IPL Auction 2023 when he was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kochi on Friday.

Starting at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Sharma wouldn’t have bagged in crores if not for a persistent Kolkata Knight Riders, who fought hard for the player but in the end it was SRH, who were willing to pay 13 times the base price of the Jammu all-rounder.

I must admit I’m so much delighted to see Vivrant Sharma escalating a kind of bidding war! While I knew both KKR and SRH are interested in him, hadn’t expected to go at 2.6 CR! A thread on him coming shortly! Here’s a video of his batting ⤵️ #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ur0xUeD9PM — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 23, 2022

At 23, the left-handed batter doesn’t have many matches experience under his belt but a strong show at the domestic 50-over event with J&K made him one of the most vouch for talents at the mini-auction.

After all, he was the second-best scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 395 runs to his name at an average of 56.42. Vivrant scored an impressive 124-ball 154 against Uttarakhand during the season while showing sensibility with a 62-ball 69 to help J&K stun Ranji Champions Madhya Pradesh while chasing 343.

Vivrant so far has scored 519 first-class runs in 14 games while hitting a century and three fifties. He also showed his all-round abilities with eight wickets to his name

In nine Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, he scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 128.16 and picked six wickets.

