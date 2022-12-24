The squads of all the 10 franchises are largely settled with backup options available for almost all the positions.
With the IPL 2023 Auctions done, the franchises have filled in the missing slots and acquired backup players. The only thing left to be done now is to count the days until the start of the 16th edition.
Only three teams – KKR, MI, and PBKS – have not filled up the entire 25 slots available and settled for a smaller squad.
IPL 2023, Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC
KKR CEO Venky Mysore said ahead of the auction that having 20-21 players makes things easier to manage and you don’t always need to fill up all the slots available. They stood tall to their philosophy and have the most number of slots vacant – four.
Almost all the franchises look balanced after their acquisitions at the Auction, except for one or two positions that seem to have a void.
Read | IPL 2023 Auction sets new trends, breaks old traditions
We now take a look at possible first-choice playing XIs of all the franchises –
(O signifies overseas)
Devon Conway (O)
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ajinkya Rahane/ Ambati Rayudu
Ben Stokes (O)
Ravindra Jadeja
Moeen Ali (O)
MS Dhoni (c/wk)
Shivam Dube/ Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Deepak Chahar
Kyle Jamieson (O)
Mukesh Chaudhary
#SuperAuction round up with our Super CEO!
Full : https://t.co/1wSSJWtZow#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/OmsBn5XZDV
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 24, 2022
Delhi Capitals (DC)
David Warner (O)
Prithvi Shaw
Mitchell Marsh/ Phil Salt (O)
Rishabh Pant (c/wk)
Rovman Powell (O)
Manish Pandey
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Anrich Nortje/ Mustafizur Rahman (O)
Khaleel Ahmed/ Chetan Sakariya
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shubman Gill
Matthew Wade (wk) (O)
Abhinav Manohar/ Sai Sudarshan
Hardik Pandya
Kane Williamson/ David Miller (O)
Rahul Tewatia
Rashid Khan (O)
Sai Kishore
Mohammed Shami
Shivam Mavi
Alzarri Joseph (O)
✅
Any last minute suggestions ❓#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAIPLAuction #IPL2023 #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/OSeEs8c326
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 23, 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Venkatesh Iyer
N Jagadeesan (wk)
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Nitish Rana
Shakib Al Hasan (O)
Andre Russell (O)
Shardul Thakur
Sunil Narine (O)
Lockie Ferguson/ Tim Southee (O)
Umesh Yadav
Varun Chakravarthy
In Numbers: Amount spent by each franchise, overseas players brought and more
KL Rahul (c)
Quinton De Kock (wk) (O)
Nicholas Pooran (O)
Deepak Hooda
Ayush Badoni
Marcus Stoinis (O)
Krunal Pandya
Avesh Khan
Mark Wood (O)
Ravi Bishnoi/ Amit Mishra
Jaydev Unadkat
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Rohit Sharma (c)
Ishan Kishan (wk)
Cameron Green (O)
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Tim David (O)
Dewald Bravis (O)
Piyush Chawla/ Kumar Kartikeya
Hritik Shokeen
Jofra Archer (O)
Jasprit Bumrah
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Shikhar Dhawan (c)
Jonny Bairstow (wk) (O)
Liam Livingstone (O)
Shahrukh Khan
Jitesh Sharma/ Prabhsimran Singh
Sam Curran
Rishi Dhawan/ Raj Bawa
Rahul Chahar
Harpreet Brar
Arshdeep Singh
Kagiso Rabada
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Jos Buttler (O)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sanju Samson (wk) (C)
Devdutt Padikkal
Shimron Hetmyer (O)
Riyan Parag
Jason Holder (O)
Ravi Ashwin
Yuzvendra Chahal
Prasidh Krishna/ Navdeep Saini
Trent Boult
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Faf Du Plessis (c) (O)
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Glenn Maxwell (O)
Mahipal Lomror
Dinesh Karthik (wk)
Shahbaz Ahmed
Wanindu Hasaranga (O)
Harshal Patel
Josh Hazelwood (O)
Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
ICYMI!
Our Head Coach Brian Lara fielded questions about two of our big first round picks Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. Hear what he had to say️
Courtesy: @StarSportsIndia#OrangeArmy #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/4uIp62nmVR
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 24, 2022
Abhishek Sharma
Mayank Agarwal
Aiden Markram (O)
Rahul Tripathi
Harry Brook (O)
Glenn Phillips/ Heinrich Klassen (wk) (O)
Washington Sundar
Adil Rashid/ Marco Jansen (O)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
T Natarajan/ Kartik Tyagi
Umran Malik
*SRH are yet to announce the captain
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
With 10 teams in the hunt for IPL 2023 trophy, big names like Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan are up for grabs during the auction in Kochi.
English players Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were in high demand and fetched big bucks at the IPL 2023 Auction on Friday.
India becoming the champions of the 2007 T20 World Cup paved the way for MS Dhoni to become the most expensive player in the inaugural season of the IPL.