With the IPL 2023 Auctions done, the franchises have filled in the missing slots and acquired backup players. The only thing left to be done now is to count the days until the start of the 16th edition.

Only three teams – KKR, MI, and PBKS – have not filled up the entire 25 slots available and settled for a smaller squad.

IPL 2023, Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said ahead of the auction that having 20-21 players makes things easier to manage and you don’t always need to fill up all the slots available. They stood tall to their philosophy and have the most number of slots vacant – four.

Almost all the franchises look balanced after their acquisitions at the Auction, except for one or two positions that seem to have a void.

We now take a look at possible first-choice playing XIs of all the franchises –

(O signifies overseas)

Devon Conway (O)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ajinkya Rahane/ Ambati Rayudu

Ben Stokes (O)

Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali (O)

MS Dhoni (c/wk)

Shivam Dube/ Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Deepak Chahar

Kyle Jamieson (O)

Mukesh Chaudhary



Delhi Capitals (DC)

David Warner (O)

Prithvi Shaw

Mitchell Marsh/ Phil Salt (O)

Rishabh Pant (c/wk)

Rovman Powell (O)

Manish Pandey

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Anrich Nortje/ Mustafizur Rahman (O)

Khaleel Ahmed/ Chetan Sakariya

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill

Matthew Wade (wk) (O)

Abhinav Manohar/ Sai Sudarshan

Hardik Pandya

Kane Williamson/ David Miller (O)

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan (O)

Sai Kishore

Mohammed Shami

Shivam Mavi

Alzarri Joseph (O)



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Venkatesh Iyer

N Jagadeesan (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Nitish Rana

Shakib Al Hasan (O)

Andre Russell (O)

Shardul Thakur

Sunil Narine (O)

Lockie Ferguson/ Tim Southee (O)

Umesh Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

KL Rahul (c)

Quinton De Kock (wk) (O)

Nicholas Pooran (O)

Deepak Hooda

Ayush Badoni

Marcus Stoinis (O)

Krunal Pandya

Avesh Khan

Mark Wood (O)

Ravi Bishnoi/ Amit Mishra

Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma (c)

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Cameron Green (O)

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Tim David (O)

Dewald Bravis (O)

Piyush Chawla/ Kumar Kartikeya

Hritik Shokeen

Jofra Archer (O)

Jasprit Bumrah

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan (c)

Jonny Bairstow (wk) (O)

Liam Livingstone (O)

Shahrukh Khan

Jitesh Sharma/ Prabhsimran Singh

Sam Curran

Rishi Dhawan/ Raj Bawa

Rahul Chahar

Harpreet Brar

Arshdeep Singh

Kagiso Rabada

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Jos Buttler (O)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson (wk) (C)

Devdutt Padikkal

Shimron Hetmyer (O)

Riyan Parag

Jason Holder (O)

Ravi Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Prasidh Krishna/ Navdeep Saini

Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Faf Du Plessis (c) (O)

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Glenn Maxwell (O)

Mahipal Lomror

Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Shahbaz Ahmed

Wanindu Hasaranga (O)

Harshal Patel

Josh Hazelwood (O)

Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

ICYMI! Our Head Coach Brian Lara fielded questions about two of our big first round picks Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. Hear what he had to say️ Courtesy: @StarSportsIndia#OrangeArmy #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/4uIp62nmVR — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 24, 2022



Abhishek Sharma

Mayank Agarwal

Aiden Markram (O)

Rahul Tripathi

Harry Brook (O)

Glenn Phillips/ Heinrich Klassen (wk) (O)

Washington Sundar

Adil Rashid/ Marco Jansen (O)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan/ Kartik Tyagi

Umran Malik

*SRH are yet to announce the captain

