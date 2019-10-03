Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War leaked by Tamilrockers hours after theatrical release

Two of the biggest releases this week — Yash Raj Films' War and Chiranjeevi-starrer multilingual period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, have fallen victim to piracy. Both the films have been leaked in HD by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers within the opening hours of its theatrical release, according to zeebiz.com

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express writes the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegally downloading and streaming. The second season of Netflix Original series Sacred Games was also leaked by the website. Several Hollywood titles have also fallen prey to the website, including The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Toy Story 4, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, and Avengers: Endgame.

War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, is centred on Khalid, an Indian spy, who is tasked by the intelligence agency to eliminate a former spy gone rogue, who incidentally was also Khalid's mentor. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on the other hand, is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and has been produced by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 09:15:15 IST