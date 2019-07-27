Judgementall Hai Kya: Tamilrockers leaks HD print of Kangana Ranaut's film within hours of release

Tamilrockers is at it again. Adding to their list of pirated films, the online piracy website has now leaked a print of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, mere four hours after the film's release. As per a report in India.com, the online leaked print is in high definition (HD) quality.

Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release. In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big-budget movies. Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam, and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking big Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan.

The HD print of Akshay Kumar's last film 2.0 featuring Rajnikanth was also leaked within a few hours of its release.

In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Judgementall Hai Kya sees both Kangana and Rajkummar in a quirky light, and has been helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Satish Kaushik appear in important roles in the film.

Check out Rajkummar Rao's posts on Judgementall Hai Kya

