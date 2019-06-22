Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Arjun Reddy remake leaked by Tamilrockers

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is notorious piracy website Tamilrockers' latest victim, according to a report by Times of India.

The film was made available for download for free on the website, within less than a day of its release in cinemas. The film has been well-received by the audience, but the leak may affect its box office earnings.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their respective theatrical releases. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

Kabir Singh joins the list of major Bollywood releases like Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan, which were made available for illegal downloading and streaming.

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, along with Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has helmed the remake and the original.

The film follows a successful, young surgeon, who spirals into a life of drugs and alcohol after he is unable to cope with a heartbreak.

Kabir Singh also stars Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Suresh Oberoi and Arjun Bajwa in supporting roles.

