Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film leaked by Tamilrockers within opening hours of theatrical release

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho is arguably the most anticipated film of 2019, especially with Prabhas' return on screen after his magnum opus Baahubali. Made on a mammoth budget, the film has been leaked by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers within the opening hours of its theatrical release. The film has been made available on Torrent websites for pirated downloads. However, the film is not the first to fall prey to the website.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya was also leaked on the site with an HD print.

Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release. In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big-budget movies. Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam, and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking big Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan.

The HD print of Akshay Kumar's film 2.0, featuring Rajnikanth, was also leaked within a few hours of its release.

In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, Saaho (the Sujeeth directorial) also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release, citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, hit theatres on 30 August.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 09:29:42 IST