Kalank: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's period drama leaked online by Tamilrockers a day after release

FP Staff

Apr 18, 2019 13:57:53 IST

Online piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked Kalank online, reports The Indian Express. Despite control measures implemented to stop online downloading and piracy, Tamilrockers seems to have circumvented most.

The online piracy website recently leaked two major Hollywood films in the country — Hellboy and Pet Sematary. It also leaked the much-awaited first episode of HBO's Game of Thrones season 8, added the report.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from Kalank.

Akshay Kumar's period war drama Kesari also fell prey to online piracy when the website leaked the film within hours of its release.

Popular South Indian films PettaViswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan.

Previously, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. The Madras High Court has even banned 12,000 websites to stop piracy, reports Hindustan Times.

Kalank captures 1940s India and depicts narratives of star-crossed lovers during the time period of Partition in India. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Kalank has been backed by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 13:57:53 IST

