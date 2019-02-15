You are here:

Gully Boy: Ranveer-Alia's film reportedly leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers hours after release

FP Staff

Feb 15, 2019 15:41:08 IST

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Gully Boy is garnering positive reviews at the box office with most claiming that this may be director Zoya Akhtar's best work till date. However, as per reports in The Indian Express, the film was leaked online within hours of release. Online piracy website Tamilrockers have been identified as the culprits.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. YouTube

Tamilrockers was also responsible for leaking Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Tamil romantic drama Dev.

Charting the story of a Mumbai slum dweller-turned rapper Murad (Ranveer Singh), Gully Boy opened to good box office numbers and earned Rs 18.70 crore. An online leak will definitely affect box office numbers especially since the film will now be available for free download.

Few days ago, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it's a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. The Madras High Court has even banned 12000 websites to stop piracy, reports Hindustan Times.

IFFI’s vice-president Ramesh Tekwani had told Indo Asian News Service, “The government decision of including an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act to control piracy will need serious implementation.” He had added, “Announcement is fine but people should be stopped from recording films by asking them to deposit their phones before entering theatres. One single phone can shoot the entire film. People also know different ways to record the film."

