Avengers Endgame leaked online by Tamilrockers: Other recent films that fell prey to piracy

Just two days before Avengers Endgame was set to open in theatres in India, piracy site TamilRockers leaked the film online. The site is infamous for leaking much-hyped films on its platform. Even though nothing beats the experience of watching the much-awaited movies in theatre, there is a section of viewers who download and share the leaked versions.

This is not the first time the banned website has released a poor-camera print version of a big-ticket movie. Listed below are some of the movie from the recent past that have fallen prey to TamilRockers:

Kalank: The latest prey of TamilRockers' was Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Kalank. The film opened to a good response which dropped later eventually. The site uploaded a pirated version of the film online.

Simmba: Ranveer Singh's cop action-comedy, helmed by Rohit Shetty, was made available online just a day after the film released (28 December) in the theatres.

2.0: The sequel to Robot, the Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer was leaked by TamilRockers online. Despite the precautionary measures taken by the makers, the site uploaded a poor-looking version of the film online.

Thugs of Hindostan: Although the film tanked at the box-office, it was made available on the website hours after its release.

Captain Marvel: The highly-anticipated superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Brie Larson, was made available online for download by the website. The pirated version of the film was leaked within hours of its theatrical release.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 13:33:20 IST

