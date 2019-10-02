War movie review: A slick Hrithik-Tiger action show all the way, that needs a little more substance

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's War is a big spectacle film, expected to make mega bucks at the box office. And why should it not? War has two bonafide stars in Hrithik Roshan, a quintessential big screen idol, and the young favourite, Tiger Shroff. War also sees Tiger and Hrithik dancing together on the big screen, an espionage-inspired plot, grand action scenes and the YRF banner. So suffice to say that the stakes are high, especially after the failure of YRF's previous big event film, Thugs of Hindostan.

Here's a quick lowdown on the premise.

Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Khalid (Tiger Shroff) are mentor and mentee in an Indian intelligence agency (they don't establish if it's RAW). The film opens with Kabir going rogue — as is established in the trailer as well. He's the starboy of the agency but has wavered and is on a killing spree, targeting important members of the agency and the Indian military. Khalid, who has always looked up to Kabir as a mentor, has been tasked with finding Kabir and arresting him, before he goes too far. A major part of the first half of the film, then, goes into a flashback, establishing how Kabir and Khalid first met and how they formed a relationship. They fight together, they spar, they bring down terrorists and they also dance together (because Bollywood?) Not complaining so far.

Both Tiger and Hrithik are in their element in War, and give us no reason to complain as audiences. But an outlandish plot and loud, over the top acting comes in the way. There is a spark of comedy between the two as well, but it isn't explored much.

There are multiple action pieces peppered through this flashback, and many moments for both Hrithik and Tiger to shine – whether it is high octane chase sequences or dance moves. Hrithik Roshan owns his swag and his age. He shows off his salt and pepper look and wrinkles. This is a side of Hrithik we've never seen before and it is most welcome. Tiger, on the other hand, is an earnest performer and is easy to like.

Wish I could say the same about the story of the film, which so far is a huge let down. It seems like director Sidharth Anand had channelled all of the film's energy into Hrithik, Tiger and the action sequences. Nothing else. And the biggest proof of this is that Vaani Kapoor turns up only in the second half of the film.

