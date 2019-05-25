Aladdin: After De De Pyaar De, piracy website Tamilrockers leaks Will Smith, Naomi Scott's film

Tamilrockers have once again leaked a new release, this time the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin live action remake, just hours after it hit cinemas, according to News18. The film features Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as the evil vizier Jafar.

News18 adds that an HD print of the film has been made available for viewing on the piracy website. Major Hollywood films like Captain Marvel and the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame also had to suffer the same fate.

Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release. The website tends to change its domain name often in order to avoid getting caught.

In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan, Kalank and Simmba.

