Toy Story 4: After Kabir Singh, Disney-Pixar's animated film leaked online by Tamilrockers day after release

Days after the release of Toy Story 4, the latest instalment of the Disney-Pixar animation film has been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express. Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Toy Story 4 released on 21 June.

Toy Story 4 is the latest addition to the long list of movies leaked by Tamilrockers. Most recently, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh was also leaked by the website, only hours after its release. The film opened in theatres simultaneously with Toy Story 4.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their respective theatrical releases. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Aladdin, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegal downloading and streaming.

Toy Story 4 picks up from where the last film left off, with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang now living with Bonnie. They are faced with an intruder in their group, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork-turned-craft-project, who is Bonnie's new favorite toy.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 10:18:18 IST