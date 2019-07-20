The Lion King, Kadaram Kondan, iSmart Shankar leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers a day after release

Piracy website Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated films within a day of their theatrical release. Now three big-ticket releases — The Lion King, Kadaram Kondan, iSmart Shankar — have fallen prey to the notorious website.

The Lion King

Disney's live action adaptation of The Lion King was the biggest release of the week. The Jon Favreau-directed film is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. The film was accessible on Tamilrockers just a few hours after it hit screens in the Indian subcontinent.

The Lion King has been dubbed in three languages in India - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Reports claim that The Lion King's English and Hindi versions have leaked online. The film, which released to 2140 screens in India on 19 July, expected a big draw of viewers over the weekend. However, the leak may affect its box office collections.

iSmart Shankar

Puri Jagannadh's much-anticipated action directorial iSmart Shankar has also been leaked by the piracy website. The Telugu film, starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh, released on Thursday and is now available for download. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers despite being on the radar of authorities. It has been reported that Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website.

Kadaram Kondan

Kadaram Kondan, which opened to positive reviews, couldn't escape from the clutches of piracy. The film joins the list of major South Indian films like K13, Petta, Viswasam, Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven, Kanchana 3, which were made available for illegal download and streaming hours after their release.

Directed by Rajesh Selva and produced by Kamal Haasan, Kadaram Kondan features Tamil stars Vikram and Akshara Haasan in lead roles.

Several attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Previously, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 11:23:37 IST