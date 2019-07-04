You are here:

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Tom Holland's superhero film leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers

FP Staff

Jul 04, 2019 19:57:34 IST

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Far From Home was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, according to Indian Express. The film also stars Jacob Batalon as Ned, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their respective theatrical releases. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A still from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Recently, the website leaked Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and Annabelle Comes HomeIn the recent past, major big-budget films, including Kabir SinghBharat, India's Most WantedKalank, Gully BoyDe De Pyaar DeStudent of the Year 2Captain Marvel, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegally downloading and streaming.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose strict penalty to combat piracy. Indian Express writes that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has received a 92 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It serves as a direct followup to Avengers: Endgame, and will also conclude Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far From Home will see Peter Parker seeking closure after the demise of Tony in Endgame. The film, directed by Jon Watts, released on 4 July in India.

