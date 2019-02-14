Gully Boy movie review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt are devastatingly good in Zoya Akhtar's ultimate anthem for the rebel

4/5









Language: Hindi

Rating: 4 (out of 5 stars)

A young man has been waiting outside a stadium where a musical show is taking place. He is one among the number of drivers whose wealthy mistress is in the audience inside. For a while now he has been listening to the pulsating sounds emerging from within, and then, in a manner that tells us he can finally no longer hold back, that he cannot help himself any more, he begins striding purposefully towards the performance venue.

As he gets closer though, he is cut short by a security person. There is no noisy confrontation between the two men, just a firm look from that hefty uniformed guard we see only from a short distance and a slight, dismissive wave of the hand, brushing the youngster aside like dust off a carpet, as if to emphasise his insignificance.

We know Murad Sheikh (Ranveer Singh) well by then. We know that this college student cum driver from Mumbai's congested Dharavi slum is also a gifted aspiring rapper with poetry and music rushing through his veins. We know too that this is not the first time he has been told that he is a nobody.

In an earlier scene, one of the most beautiful passages in writer-director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Murad is driving the same mistress and her parents down the streets of Mumbai in their spacious, gleaming sedan one night. The father and daughter are having an argument — she wants to begin working right after her graduation whereas he wants her to pursue higher studies at one of the world's most prestigious universities. Everyone is a graduate these days, graduation means nothing, the Dad tells her, before asking Murad how far gone he is with his studies. I am about to complete my graduation, comes the reply, at which point, as if Murad is deaf and invisible to the family even while he is seated among them, the rich man asks the girl if what she wants for herself is to be at this fellow's "level".

There is so much happening in that seemingly low-key scene. The cruelty of the master's words, the barely discernible look on the daughter's face that suggests disapproval of his inhumanity, and the treatment the storyteller metes out to the older man — his voice and distinct English accent are recognisable (they belong to actor and TV show host Mohan Kapoor), but the camera opts not to show us his face, treating him instead with the same indifference that he displays towards Murad.

Akhtar's decision to erase or blur those who erase and blur Murad is important, because Gully Boy is an ode to the Murads we don't see, the drivers outside who do not get to enter the stadium, the chap in our midst that we ignore in our conversations.

Gully Boy is set in Mumbai's underground rap scene, and tells the story of the impoverished Murad's journey from being forced into jobs he does not want, to his determined pursuit of his music dream. Supporting him on this road is his long-time girlfriend Safina Firdausi (Alia Bhatt), a fiery medical student who has her own battles with family conservatism that she must fight.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of rappers Naezy and Divine, but is not a biopic. Like Murad's being, every cell of this film beats with and for the art form to which it pays tribute. The music by multiple artists is so powerful that it has the strength to make a committed rap fan out of a rap virgin.

The writing by Akhtar and Reema Kagti rarely misses a beat, completely immersed as the screenplay is in the socio-economic realities of its crowded, filthy slum setting and the present-day socio-political reality of the India in which that slum is set.

Ranveer Singh embodies Murad, entirely drowning out his naturally flamboyant personality to play a shy, angry yet optimistic youth whose words have the ability to crush a harsh opponent in a way fists never can. His brilliance is matched scene for scene by the devastatingly good Alia Bhatt who has a comparatively smaller role dancing but owns the film as much as he does.

The two stars are backed by a bunch of fabulous supporting performers, not the least of them being debutant Siddhanth Chaturvedi playing Murad a.k.a. Gully Boy's most unwavering ally and fellow musician, MC Sher.

For a film that is about protest music, the music of anger and rebellion, Gully Boy is surprisingly quiet. Its understatedness is one of multiple reasons why it is is also one of the best films to emerge from the Hindi cinemascape in recent times.

(A longer review will be up shortly)

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 09:19:50 IST