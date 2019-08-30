Saaho movie review: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s action drama aims high, but goes completely haywire

2/5









Language: Telugu

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is akin to a Pandora’s box, which writer and director Sujeeth fills with plenty of secrets and twists. However, once the box is flung open, all we get is one set piece after another, which barely makes an impact. Even the twists do not seem shocking enough, and the characters themselves are bland and underwhelming. In short, in its attempt to create a mythology around the world of Saaho and its characters, the film alienates us further and leaves us nothing to root for.

The basic plot of the film is inspired from a French film, Largo Winch, which in turn inspired a 2018 Telugu film, Agnyaathavaasi. It tells the story of an undercover cop, Ashok Chakravarthy (Prabhas), who is ordered to crack a robbery case in Mumbai. He meets Amritha Nair (Shraddha), and falls in love with her. Elsewhere, in the city of Waaji, several gangsters are after a black box, which holds the key for a large amount of wealth. The rest of the story is about what happens when these two worlds collide, and how nothing is what it seems to be.

Right from its first scene, the film struggles to set the right tone to expand its world. It all begins with a backstory that there is a battle for the throne, amongst gangsters in Waaji. However, the narrative unfolds so fast that a lot happens before you get a hang of it. Once the story shifts to Mumbai, nearly every character, be it a cop or a goon, comes across as a misfit. Even the principal actors, Prabhas and Shraddha, are quite far removed from the reality of their world. This lack of clarity over what exactly each of them does derails the narrative, and it is rarely engaging. To spice things up, Sujeeth banks a lot on the twists for each of the segments in the plot, but it is never good enough.

For a film that boasts of one of the biggest budgets ever spent on an Indian film, Saaho lacks at least a handful of jaw-dropping moments. Yes, there are plenty of stunt sequences shot on an epic scale, but it says a lot about how the film is where you just stare blankly at the screen rather be on the edge of your seat to see what would happen next. It is the direct result of underwritten characters, and lack of a strong conflict and drama between them.

Prabhas finds his groove during the action sequences, but his larger-than-life persona is sidelined for the sake of swag, which is utterly pointless for an action thriller Saaho aims to be. Shraddha does not get much to work around with either. The romantic sequences between Prabhas and Shraddha lack soul, and the emotional undercurrent in the film is so flimsy that it makes you crave for more gun fights and chase sequences to get over the boredom of the narrative.

There are a lot of characters in Saaho, but except for Chunky Panday (who plays Devaraj), we barely get to know their backstories or motivations. Saaho is all about who is used as a pawn in a big game to claim the throne, but this is also a film which leaves plenty of twists for the final stretch. By the time we get to know who Saaho is and why he has taken that route, it is too little too late. The action set pieces are just a mere distraction. The drama is non-existent. All we get is a black box which we wish had never opened. Because the anticipation to watch Saaho was more worth the effort than the film itself. A big thumbs down.

Rating: **

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 13:43:13 IST