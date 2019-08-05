Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh's character introduced in new poster of action thriller, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor

The makers of upcoming multi-lingual action thriller Saaho released a poster featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh and his character, Jai. It was previously reported that he along with Maheh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Panday will be seen in negative roles in the film. The poster shows Neil with a full beard and sun glasses.

Saaho marks the Telugu language film debut of Shraddha Kapoor. The film is also Prabhas' first release after the conclusion of the Baahubali series.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared the poster of Saaho.

In 2017, Neil had confirmed his involvement in the film and had said, "Saaho is a larger-than-life film and, post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too. It's quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision."

The promotional material of Saaho showed Shraddha and Prabhas in high-octane action sequences and car chases that seemed straight out of a Hollywood film. The action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram - Lakshman have also served as action directors on Saaho.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The makers had also shared two songs, 'Psycho Saiyaan' and 'Enni Soni', from the film.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 14:41:04 IST