Saaho: First look of Chunky Panday's villainous Devraj in Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller unveiled

After revealing the character posters of Neil Nitin Mukesh's character Jai and Arun Vijay's Vishwank , the makers have released the first look of Chunky Panday's Devraj in Saaho. It was previously reported that he along with Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff and Neil will be seen in negative roles in the film.

In the poster, Chunky sports a rugged look with salt-and-pepper hair and beard. With a menacing expression on his face and a steadfast gaze, the poster of cigar-smoking Chunky Panday is sure a scene-stealer. In reference to the mythical Phoenix, the poster is accompanied by the tagline 'rise from the ashes.'

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho marks the Telugu language film debut of Shraddha Kapoor. The film is also Prabhas' first release after the conclusion of the Baahubali series.

Sujeeth took to Instagram to share the first look of Chunky's character for Saaho

The teaser of Saaho showed Shraddha and Prabhas in high-octane action sequences and car chases that seemed straight out of a Hollywood film. The action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The makers had also shared two songs, 'Psycho Saiyaan' and 'Enni Soni', from the film.

Meanwhile, Chunky was last seen in 2017 movie Begum Jaan. He also has the Sanjay Dutt-produced political thriller Prasthanam and Farhad Samji's comedy Housefull 4 in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 18:39:26 IST